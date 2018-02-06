Tina Fontaine’s boyfriend recounts last time he saw her alive

Tina Fontaine‘s boyfriend told court her alleged killer used meth in front of the couple.

Cody Mason testified at the trial of Raymond Cormier Tuesday afternoon, at times with the help an Oji-Cree interpreter.

Mason says he and Tina met Cormier, whom they knew as Sebastian, during the summer of 2014.

He told court Cormier gave the couple “gabbies”, slang for gabapentin, an anti-epileptic which produces a high when taken in large quantities.

Mason says the last time he saw Tina was when he left Winnipeg to return home to St Theresa Point on Aug. 6, 2014.

She was last seen alive two days later and her body turned up wrapped in a duvet in the Red River on Aug. 17.

Cormier is charged Second-Degree Murder and has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.