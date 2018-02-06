Toronto murder suspect arrested in Kitchener

An 18-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following a fatal stabbing in Toronto on Nov. 14 has been arrested in Kitchener.

Toronto police said 54-year-old David Blacquiere was stabbed outside a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue in broad daylight.

READ MORE: Toronto police identify victim after fatal stabbing in Weston

Blacquiere, a father of four from Angus, Ont., later died in hospital. Police reported two altercations occurred between the suspect and the victim at a pair of scenes.

“One within the motor vehicle that we have at the scene and a second one just outside of the motor vehicle. That altercation turned physical and unfortunately, Mr. Blacquiere was stabbed multiple times,” said Det. Rob North.

On Monday, Toronto police arrested Christopher Enrique Gordon in Kitchener and charged him with second-degree murder.

A friend of Blacquiere told Global News that it was not a random attack, but the suspect knew the victim from work and that he had been giving him rides to and from work.

BELOW: David Blacquiere was fatally stabbed Nov. 14 in broad daylight. Now it has come to light that Blackquiere knew his alleged killer, 18-year-old Christopher Enrique Gordon from work.

Police did not say where in Kitchener Gordon was arrested but said it involved Waterloo Regional Police’s Intelligence Unit, Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit.

READ MORE: Girl, 16, surrenders to police in connection with fatal Weston stabbing of father of four

Police previously arrested a 16-year-old girl and 24-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar in relation to the homicide investigation. They are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The girl cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.