Toronto police identify victim after fatal stabbing in Weston

Toronto police have identified the man that was fatally stabbed in Toronto’s Weston area in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a stabbing near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 11:50 a.m. and had located a man in medical distress. The man was rushed to trauma centre in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

He has since been identified by police as 54-year-old David Blacquiere of Angus, Ont., located east of the Innisfil area.

READ MORE: Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Weston

Investigators said at a press conference on Wednesday evening that they believe two altercations occurred between a suspect and the victim at two scenes in close proximity of each other.

“One within the motor vehicle that we have at the scene and a second one just outside of the motor vehicle. That altercation turned physical and unfortunately, Mr. Blacquiere was stabbed multiple times,” said Detective Rob North.

The suspect is described as a man about 20- to 30-years-old, standing approximately 6’0 tall with a medium build.

1115 21:05 Homcd #54/2017, Won Rd & Lawrence Ave W Area, Updt, In…ting A Wntd Man https://t.co/pHzOiDDGmj — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 16, 2017

Second suspect wanted

Police are also searching for a man wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, of Toronto, was identified by police on Wednesday evening and is also wanted on charges of attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with recognizance.

“I’m requesting that Mr. McFarquhar contact a lawyer, again. We are aware that he has spoken to a lawyer in the past. We urge Mr. McFarquhar to attend the nearest police station to turn himself in so that we can speak to him,” said North.

Police have obtained a large amount of surveillance video of the stabbing in their investigation.

It’s believed the second suspect assisted the offender in fleeing the scene of a homicide at 1995 Weston Road and a secondary scene located by police at 2222 Weston Road.

Police have not yet determined whether the suspects and victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).