Port Hope councillor resigns amid workplace harassment accusations

A Port Hope councillor has tendered his resignation prior to a report coming to council which alleges incidents of workplace harassment.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Town of Port Hope announced Robert Poluntnik resigned his council seat and the office is vacant, effective immediately.

“The sanctions recommended by the Integrity Commissioner in his report included on the February 6, 2018 Regular Council agenda are no longer applicable, as the member is no longer in office,” the release states.

READ MORE: Team to handle harassment complaints established by PMO last October

Council on Tuesday night was scheduled to review the report filed by intergrity commissioner Robert Swayze who recommended Poluntnik have his pay suspended for 30 days or up to 90 days until he completed a series of mandatory courses on respect in the workplace.

In his report, Swayze says he received a complaint from a Port Hope woman alleging Polutnik “sexually harassed her multiple times” when working at his art gallery business in December.

This harassment included allegations of “sexual remarks and inappropriate touching,” the report states.

The unidentified woman quit and retained a lawyer who advised her not to pursue criminal charges.

During his investigation of these allegations, Swayze says he discovered another complaint against Polutnik from 2015, that involved Devanne Kripp, a former Port Hope municipal employee who agreed to have her name made public.

The report says her accusations against the councillor include telling her “she was only here because she was pretty.”

READ MORE: TVO host Steve Paikin faces sexual harassment allegations from Sarah Thomson

After a series of meetings with municipal staff, Polutnik promised to demonstrate appropriate and respectful behaviour, according to the report.

The report also says he told the integrity commissioner his remarks to the two complainants were only “teasing.”

“I have concluded that the evidence of ‘inappropriate touching’ is inconclusive for a finding of sexual assault,” Swayze stated in the report.

The municipal council’s code of conduct reads in part: “Council members must be courteous and demonstrate sensitive behaviour that does not discriminate against people. Council will conduct themselves in a manner that will not reflect unfavourably on council, maintain mature and constructive working relationships based on mutual trust and respect, and conduct the relationship with courtesy and respect.”

Council members must complete a series of courses on respect in the workplace.

According to the report, Polutnik had not completed them.

“The clerk will bring forward a report at the next regular council meeting to begin the process of filling the vacant seat,” the town stated.

More to come.