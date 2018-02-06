FortisBC explains proposed rate design changes to Okanagan residents

FortisBC has announced it will hold public information sessions to help customers better understand its proposed rate design changes.

The power giant is seeking approval from the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) to phase out the current two-tier residential rate and move to a flat rate.

FortisBC said the application to the BCUC also reintroduces a time-of-use rate to provide an option to help customers lower their bills.

According to FortisBC, the public information sessions are in response to questions from residential customers.

The information sessions will allow customers to learn more about the proposed changes and get help calculating the potential impact to their own individual bills.

Okanagan residents are invited to attend the information session on Feb. 13. It will take place at the Best Western Plus in Kelowna from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Customers who are not able to attend in person can listen to an audio broadcast and view the presentation online on Feb. 13 starting at 6 p.m. at allwestbc.com.

Click here for more information about these sessions and the proposed rate design changes.