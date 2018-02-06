‘Once Upon a Time’ ending after current season

Once Upon a Time will end its run after the current and seventh season of the Disney fairy tale drama.

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the series debuted in 2011.

“Seven years ago, we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible,” Kitsis and Horowitz said in a joint statement.

“But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us — years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope. We’re so grateful to our brilliant collaborators — the cast, crew and writers — as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind Once Upon a Time. We hope they join us for these last few hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forrest for one more adventure.”

“When we first heard Adam and Eddy’s pitch for Once Upon a Time, we knew it was something incredibly special. For seven years, they have captivated us with their creativity and passion while reimagining some of our most beloved Disney fairytales, creating an undeniable global hit. Saying goodbye will be bittersweet, but Once Upon a Time will forever be part of the ABC legacy and we can’t wait for fans to join us in this epic final chapter,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

The seventh season was a creative reboot for the show, which lost more of its original cast members when their contracts ended after the sixth season. The show also shifted from its Sunday night timeslot to a Friday slot, where it suffered a ratings decline.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the announcement.

I found so many amazing people through once upon a time and i’m genuinely sad it’s over. — my majesty 💐 (@fangxrlparrilla) February 6, 2018

Once Upon A Time gave me so much. It gave me more friends who I adore to no end, it gave me chances to meet one of my biggest idols I think I’ve ever had and honestly watching the show just allowed me to switch off and forget about my problems, I’ll be forever grateful. — 🌹𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕖🌹 (@KilliansOrgana) February 6, 2018

Congratulations on seven successful years. We travelled realms together, we saw amazing character development, love, adventure and magic. Fans made amazing friendships because of this show. Onward and upwards to the cast and crew. #OnceUponATime @OnceABC — Melissa Elias (@MelissaJElias) February 6, 2018

Bittersweet feeling. I loved @OnceABC for six years. But the reboot was a terrible mess that treated the show's core family as if they were meaningless and fans as if we were disposable. And viewers responded by leaving in droves. #NoEmmaNoOUAT #NoCharmingsNoOUAT — Buttercup ❄️⛄️ (@ButtercupPB) February 6, 2018

Once upon a time is my favorite show I am so sad it’s ending 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️@OnceABC pic.twitter.com/brK60ohdlc — Ouatlover7 (@Ouatlover777) February 6, 2018

Gutted @OnceABC is ending, lets give the last half a season a brilliant send off!! #OnceUponATime — Katie 🐰 (@Katess89) February 6, 2018

Sad to see Once Upon A Time is ending. Was a brilliant show at its peak but has probably gone on too long, esp as most of the cast left last season. Also will be good to see Robert Carlyle and Colin O'Donaghue doing something new. pic.twitter.com/MjiEXbbmKS — SophiaStar (@SophiaStar12) February 6, 2018

After seven years and 156 episodes, Once Upon a Time will say farewell in a series finale which will air in May.

Once Upon a Time aired on CTV in Canada.