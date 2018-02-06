Shooting leaves man with injured wrist: Saskatoon police

A man has been released from hospital after he was shot in the wrist during a robbery.

The man told Saskatoon police two armed men entered his apartment in the 200-block of 23rd Street East at around 6 p.m. CT on Monday and demanded money.

He said a brief altercation took place and he was shot in the wrist. The two men then fled the apartment building.

A family member took him to hospital for treatment and he has since been released with minor injuries.

Saskatoon police became aware of the shooting about 90 minutes after it happened when they were called to the hospital.

Police believe the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.