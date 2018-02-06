Crime
February 6, 2018 1:01 pm

Cigarettes, energy drinks stolen during break-in at Paddockwood, Sask. business

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the people responsible for a break-in and theft in Paddockwood, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert RCMP are searching for two men responsible for a break-in and theft in Paddockwood, Sask.

Police said a business in the community was broken into at around 12:15 a.m. CT on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: Cashier assaulted during robbery north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Cigarettes and energy drinks were stolen.

Police have released video surveillance images of two masked men and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

cigarettes-energy-drinks-stolen-break-and-enter-theft-paddockwood

Prince Albert RCMP released this photo of two men at a break-in in Paddockwood on Jan. 28, 2018.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Prince Albert RCMP released this photo of a man at a break-in in Paddockwood, Sask., on Jan. 28, 2018.

Prince Albert RCMP released this photo of a man at a break-in in Paddockwood, Sask., on Jan. 28, 2018.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Cigarettes, energy drinks stolen during break-in at Paddockwood, Sask. business

RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the people responsible for a break-in and theft in Paddockwood, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Paddockwood is approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
Cigarettes
Energy Drinks
Paddockwood
Paddockwood Business
Paddockwood Saskatchewan
Prince Albert RCMP
Surveillance Images
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News