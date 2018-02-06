Cigarettes, energy drinks stolen during break-in at Paddockwood, Sask. business

Prince Albert RCMP are searching for two men responsible for a break-in and theft in Paddockwood, Sask.

Police said a business in the community was broken into at around 12:15 a.m. CT on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: Cashier assaulted during robbery north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Cigarettes and energy drinks were stolen.

Police have released video surveillance images of two masked men and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Paddockwood is approximately 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.