Prince Albert RCMP ask for public’s help solving 2 break and enters

Prince Albert RCMP are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for two break and enters after receiving a complaint on Nov. 8

One break-in happened at a home in the rural municipality of Buckland where a bright orange hunting backpack was stolen.

The other happened at a business on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation.

RCMP have released a photo of one of the four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.