Prince Albert RCMP ask for public’s help solving 2 break and enters

Prince Albert RCMP are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for two break and enters after receiving a complaint on Nov. 8
One break-in happened at a home in the rural municipality of Buckland where a bright orange hunting backpack was stolen.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police laying robbery charge against Steve Vogelsang
The other happened at a business on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation.
RCMP have released a photo of one of the four suspects.
READ MORE: Waskesiu Lake RCMP seek leads in IDing thief
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.