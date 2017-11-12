Oilfield equipment stolen from well site in west-central Saskatchewan
Unity RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stealing oilfield equipment in west-central Saskatchewan.
The theft occurred at a Cona Resources well site in Winter, Sask., sometime between Nov. 5 and 11.
The equipment, known as a blow-out preventer, is valued at over $45,000.
Police said the heavy equipment would have required the use of a trailer and picker truck to remove it from the site.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
