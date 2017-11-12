Crime
November 12, 2017 3:00 pm
Updated: November 12, 2017 3:07 pm

Oilfield equipment stolen from well site in west-central Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Unity RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for stealing a high-value piece of oilfield equipment.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Unity RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stealing oilfield equipment in west-central Saskatchewan.

The theft occurred at a Cona Resources well site in Winter, Sask., sometime between Nov. 5 and 11.

The equipment, known as a blow-out preventer, is valued at over $45,000.

Police said the heavy equipment would have required the use of a trailer and picker truck to remove it from the site.

Unity RCMP released these photos of the stolen equipment.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

