Oilfield equipment stolen from well site in west-central Saskatchewan

Unity RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stealing oilfield equipment in west-central Saskatchewan.

The theft occurred at a Cona Resources well site in Winter, Sask., sometime between Nov. 5 and 11.

The equipment, known as a blow-out preventer, is valued at over $45,000.

Police said the heavy equipment would have required the use of a trailer and picker truck to remove it from the site.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.