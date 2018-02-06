Road Rage
February 6, 2018 12:57 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 1:08 pm

Man charged following road rage incident outside Winnipeg Sound of Music show

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Charges have been laid in an alleged road rage incident last month.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
A A

A 20-year-old from West St. Paul has been charged with assault after a man was rushed to hospital with severe facial injuries following a road rage attack last month.

READ: Winnipeg man awaiting surgery after road rage in east Exchange District 

Winnipeg police were called to the Centennial Concert Hall area Jan. 7 after a man was punched as he tried to get into his car.

Story continues below

Police said the 63-year-old was leaving a Sound of Music show with his wife when he was assaulted.

The man’s son was picking the couple up on Market Ave.  As the victim was getting into the back seat of the vehicle, a passenger of a white Mercedes Benz trying to merge through traffic jumped out of the car.

Police said the man from the Mercedes began punching the victim without explanation, then got back in the car and it drove off.

RELATED: “Really Scary:” Cyclist describes downtown Winnipeg road rage incident

The injuries were extensive enough that the victim required surgery.

Police said they were eventually able to identify a suspect and on Monday he turned himself in.

Justin Peter Karpluk has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Centennial Concert Hall
Road Rage
sound of music
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News