Man charged following road rage incident outside Winnipeg Sound of Music show

A 20-year-old from West St. Paul has been charged with assault after a man was rushed to hospital with severe facial injuries following a road rage attack last month.

Winnipeg police were called to the Centennial Concert Hall area Jan. 7 after a man was punched as he tried to get into his car.

Police said the 63-year-old was leaving a Sound of Music show with his wife when he was assaulted.

The man’s son was picking the couple up on Market Ave. As the victim was getting into the back seat of the vehicle, a passenger of a white Mercedes Benz trying to merge through traffic jumped out of the car.

Police said the man from the Mercedes began punching the victim without explanation, then got back in the car and it drove off.

The injuries were extensive enough that the victim required surgery.

Police said they were eventually able to identify a suspect and on Monday he turned himself in.

Justin Peter Karpluk has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.