Winnipeg man awaiting surgery after road rage incident in east Exchange District

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital Saturday after a case of road rage left him with severe facial injuries.

The victim was leaving Centennial Concert Hall around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 6 after seeing a show with his wife when he was assaulted.

The man’s son was picking the couple up on Market Street. As the victim was getting into the back seat of the vehicle, a man in a white Mercedes Benz trying to merge through traffic jumped out of his car.

The Benz driver began punching the man without explanation, then got back in his car and drove off.

“[The victim’s family] opted to drive him straight to the hospital as opposed to calling police and waiting for an ambulance,” Const. Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg police said.

Police are hoping people who witnessed the incident will come forward to speak to members of the Major Crimes Unit, as the victim has not been able to give much detail.

“It happened so fast he can only tell that it was a male, that’s all he could really tell us,” Skrabek said.

“And now, because of the trauma and because of the injury, he’s not really able – well he’s not able to speak at all. And to write, he just can’t seem to recall the incident right now – it’s too soon, it’s too traumatizing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.