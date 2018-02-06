2018 Juno Awards nominees: Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead the pack

The nominees have been announced for the 2018 Juno Awards, broadcasting live from Vancouver on March 25 with host Michael Bublé.

Arcade Fire and Jessie Reyez lead the pack with four nominations apiece, with the former getting nods for both Single of the Year and Album of the Year.

Reyez is also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony, as well as longtime band Hedley and new star Daniel Caesar.

You can find a full list of nominees in the major categories below.

Album of the Year

“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire

“Revival”, Johnny Reid

“Nobody But Me”, Michael Buble

“Safe Haven”, Ruth B

“Now”, Shania Twain

Artist of the Year

Daniel Caeser

Gord Downie

Lights

Ruth B

Shania Twain

Juno Fan Choice

Alessia Cara

Arkells

Hedley

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

Shawn Hook

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Theory

Walk off the Earth

Single of the Year

“How Far I’ll Go”, Alessia Cara

“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire

“Knocking at the Door”, Arkells

“I Feel It Coming”, The Weeknd

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”, Shawn Mendes

Group of the Year

A Tribe Called Red

Alvvays

Arcade Fire

Broken Social Scene

Hedley

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Allan Rayman

Charlotte Cardin

Jessie Reyez

NAV

Virginia to Vegas

Breakthrough Group of the Year

James Barker Band

The Beaches

The Dead South

The Franklin Electric

The Jerry Cans

Songwriter of the Year

Amelia Curran

Charlotte Cardin

Gord Downie and Kevin Drew

Rose Cousins

Scott Helman

Country Album of the Year

“Game On”, James Barker Band

“Past the Past”, Jess Moskaluke

“Shake These Walls”, Tim Hicks

“Beautiful Freakshow”, Dean Brody

“Dear Life”, High Valley

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

“Twin Solitude”, Leif Vollebekk

“New Mistakes”, Terra Lightfoot

“Sincerely, Future Pollution”, Timber Timbre

“Panther in the Dollhouse”, Whitehorse

“Introduce Yerself”, Gord Downie

Alternative Album of the Year

“Life After Youth”, Land of Talk

“Retribution” Tanya Tagaq

“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire

“Open”, Weaves Wide

“Antisocialites”, Alvvays

Pop Album of the Year

“Skin & Earth”, Lights

“My Love”, Ria Mae

“Safe Haven”, Ruth B

“Hotel de Ville”, Scott Helman

“Cageless”, Hedley

Rock Album of the Year

“Feed the Machine”, Nickelback

“Young Beauties and Fools”, The Glorious Sons

“Wake Up Call”, Theory

“Grace Street”, Big Wreck

“Outrage! Is Now”, Death from Above

International Album of the Year

“DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar

“Stoney”, Post Malone

“Reputation”, Taylor Swift

“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

“÷”, Ed Sheeran

Electronic Album of the Year

“Music to Draw to: Satellite”, Kid Koala

“Manipulation”, Rezz Mass

“Tenderness”, Blue Hawaii

“Someone Else”, Cri

“Two Hearts”, Dabin

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

“II: Vanishing”, Longhouse

“Strange Peace”, Metz

“Striker”, Striker

“Voice of the Void”, Anciients

“Relentless Mutation”, Archspire

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

“Revival”, Johnny Reid

“Nobody But Me”, Michael Buble

“The Grand Hustle”, Nuela Charles

“Christmas Together”, The Tenors

“Rooted”, Alysha Brilla

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

“Come On”, Kellylee Evans

“Old School Yule!”, Matt Dusk

“No Filter”, Michael Kaeshammer

“With a Twist”, Bria Skonberg

“Turn Up the Quiet”, Diana Krall

Jazz Album of the Year (Solo)

“Contumbao”, Hilario Duran

“Root Structure”, Mike Downes

“Ralph Bowen”, Ralph Bowen

“The Tide Turns”, Brad Cheeseman

“Rich in Symbols”, Chet Doxas

Jazz Album of the Year (Group)

“Otterville”, Andrew Downing’s Otterville

“Murphy”, Carn Davidson 9

“The North”, David Braid, Mike Murley, Anders Morgensen & Johnny Aman

“Infinitude”, Christine Jensen & Ingrid Jensen

“Rev”, Ernesto Cervini’s Turbopop

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

“Watershed”, Amelia Curran

“Bone on Bone”, Bruce Cockburn

“Medicine Songs”, Buffy Sainte-Marie

“Innusiq”, The Jerry Cans

“The Weather Station”, The Weather Station

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

“Jayme Stone’s Folklife”, Jayme Stone

“What We Leave Behind”, The East Pointers

“Illusion & Doubt”, The Dead South

“The Willow Connection”, Cassie and Maggie

“Rove”, Coig

Blues Album of the Year

“Time to Roll”, MonkeyJunk

“No Time Like Now”, Steve Strongman

“Big City, Back Country Blues”, Williams, Wayne & Isaak

“Better the Devil You Know”, Big Dave McLean

“Something I’ve Done”, Downchild

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

“We Are Free”, Jon Neufeld

“These Are the Days”, Love & the Outcome

“Stones”, Manafest

“Echoes”, Matt Maher

“First Day of My Life”, The Color

World Music Album of the Year

“A New Tradition Vol. 2: Return of the KUISi”, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition

“Where the Galleon Sank”, Kobo Town

“Meter”, Autorickshaw

“La Migra”, Battle of Santiago

“Femme”, Briga

Indigenous Music Album of the Year

“Here & Now”, Indian City

“The Fight Within”, Iskwe

“Sedna”, Kelly Fraser

“Medicine Songs”, Buffy Sainte-Marie

Classic Album of the Year (Vocal or Choral)

“Crazy Girl Crazy”, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra

“The Tree of Life”, Daniel Taylor with The Trinity Choir

“In the Stream of Life: Songs by Sibelius”, Gerald Finley with Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

“Mother of Light: Armenian Hymns & Chants in Praise of Mary”, Isabel Bayrakdarian with Coro Vox Aeterna

“Schubert Sessions: Lieder with Guitar”, Philippe Sly and John Charles Britton

Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble)

“Beethoven & Schubert: Violin Concerto”, James Ehnes with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

“Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra”, Jan Lisiecki with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester

“Elgar & Tchaikovsky”, Johannes Moser with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande

“The Shaman & Arctic Symphony”, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra & Nunavut Sivuniksavut Performers

“Rebelles Baroques”, Arion Orchestre Baroque

Classical Composition of the Year

“Phi, Caelestis”, Andrew Staniland

“Breathe”, James Rolfe

“My Name is Amanda Todd”, Jocelyn Morlock

“The Shaman”, Vincent Ho

“Cœur a Cœur”, Alice Ping Yee Ho

Francophone Album of the Year

“L’etoile thoracique”, Klo Pelgag

“La science du coeur”, Pierre Lapointe

“Almanach”, Patrice Michaud

“Nos Eldorados”, Alex Nevsky

“Paloma”, Daniel Bélanger

Instrumental Album of the Year

“Stubborn Persistent Illusion”, Do Make Say Think

“Sweat”, Five Alarm Funk

“Cuphead”, Kristofer Maddigan

“Oktopus”, Hapax

“Peregrine Falls”, Peregrine Falls

Comedy Album of the Year

“I Wanted to Be a Dinosaur”, Ivan Decker

“Sorry! (A Canadian Album)”, K. Trevor Wilson

“In Living Kohler”, Rebecca Kohler

“Fatherhood”, Charlie Demers

“[Indistinct Chatter]”, DJ Demers

Children’s Album of the Year

“The Moblees (Songs from the Hit TV Show)”, The Moblees

“Kisses and Hugs”, Splash’N Boots Love,

“Greatest Hits, Vol. 3”, Big Block Singsong

“Blue Skies”, Bobs & LoLo

“Hear the Music”, Fred Penner

Dance Recording of the Year

“Not Going Home”, DVBBS ft. Gia Koka and CMC$

“Get What You Give”, Felix Cartal

“Deeper”, Kapri

“Closer”, Nick Fiorucci” ft. Laurell

“Almost Home”, Sultan + Shepard ft. Nadia Ali and Iro

Rap Recording of the Year

“Coach Fresh”, Maestro Fresh Wes

“001: Experiments”, Lou Phelps

“Shooters”, Tory Lanez

“Mumble Rap”, Belly

“Lil Mont from the Ave”, Clairmont the Second

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

“Foreign Water”, Jahkoy

“Kiddo”, Jessie Reyez

“Human” Jhyve

“Unbound 01” Keshia Chante

“Freudian” Daniel Caesar

Reggae Recording of the Year

“Greater”, Kirk Diamon

“Love How You Whine”, Kreesha Turner & K’Coneil

“The Light”, Ammoye

“Hold Up Slow Down”, Blessed

“Neva Judge”, Eyesus

Album Artwork of the Year

“Coconut Christmas”, The Lost Fingers

“Mechanics of Dominion”, Esmerine

“Freudian”, Daniel Caesar

“Stubborn Persistent Illusions”, Do Make Say Think

“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett (“Get You ft. Kali Uchis”, “We Find Love” – “Freudian” by Daniel Caesar)

Thomas “Tawgs” Salter (“PDA” – “Hotel de Ville” by Scott Helman, “Electric Love” [co-producer Mike Wise] – “Utopia” by Serena Ryder)

Brian Howes and Jason Van Poederooyen (“Better Days” [co-producer Jacob Hoggard] – “Cageless” by Hedley, “The Drugs” [co-producer Ryan Guldemond] – “No Culture” by Mother Mother)

Felix Cartal (“Get What You Give” – “Get What You Give” by Felix Cartal, “Drifting Away” – “Drifting Away” by Felix Cartal)

Diana Krall (“L-O-V-E”, “Night and Day” [co-producer Tommy Lipuma] – “Turn Up the Quiet” by Diana Krall)

Recording Engineer of the Year

Riley Bell

Shawn Everett

Ben Kaplan

Eric Ratz

Gus van Go

Video of the Year

“Leaving the Table”, Leonard Cohen (Christopher Mills)

“The Drugs”, Mother Mother (Emma Higgins)

“Venus Fly”, Grimes (Grimes)

“Gatekeeper”, Jessie Reyez (Peter Huang)

“Knocking at the Door”, Arkells (Shane Cunningham & Mark Myers)

For more information on the nominees and the Junos 2018 ceremony, you can visit the Junos official site.