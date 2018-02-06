2018 Juno Awards nominees: Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead the pack

The nominees have been announced for the 2018 Juno Awards, broadcasting live from Vancouver on March 25 with host Michael Bublé.
Arcade Fire and Jessie Reyez lead the pack with four nominations apiece, with the former getting nods for both Single of the Year and Album of the Year.
Reyez is also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony, as well as longtime band Hedley and new star Daniel Caesar.
READ MORE: Barenaked Ladies to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
You can find a full list of nominees in the major categories below.
“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire
“Revival”, Johnny Reid
“Nobody But Me”, Michael Buble
“Safe Haven”, Ruth B
“Now”, Shania Twain
Daniel Caeser
Gord Downie
Lights
Ruth B
Shania Twain
Alessia Cara
Arkells
Hedley
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
Shawn Hook
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Theory
Walk off the Earth
“How Far I’ll Go”, Alessia Cara
“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire
“Knocking at the Door”, Arkells
“I Feel It Coming”, The Weeknd
“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”, Shawn Mendes
A Tribe Called Red
Alvvays
Arcade Fire
Broken Social Scene
Hedley
Allan Rayman
Charlotte Cardin
Jessie Reyez
NAV
Virginia to Vegas
James Barker Band
The Beaches
The Dead South
The Franklin Electric
The Jerry Cans
Amelia Curran
Charlotte Cardin
Gord Downie and Kevin Drew
Rose Cousins
Scott Helman
“Game On”, James Barker Band
“Past the Past”, Jess Moskaluke
“Shake These Walls”, Tim Hicks
“Beautiful Freakshow”, Dean Brody
“Dear Life”, High Valley
“Twin Solitude”, Leif Vollebekk
“New Mistakes”, Terra Lightfoot
“Sincerely, Future Pollution”, Timber Timbre
“Panther in the Dollhouse”, Whitehorse
“Introduce Yerself”, Gord Downie
“Life After Youth”, Land of Talk
“Retribution” Tanya Tagaq
“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire
“Open”, Weaves Wide
“Antisocialites”, Alvvays
“Skin & Earth”, Lights
“My Love”, Ria Mae
“Safe Haven”, Ruth B
“Hotel de Ville”, Scott Helman
“Cageless”, Hedley
“Feed the Machine”, Nickelback
“Young Beauties and Fools”, The Glorious Sons
“Wake Up Call”, Theory
“Grace Street”, Big Wreck
“Outrage! Is Now”, Death from Above
“DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar
“Stoney”, Post Malone
“Reputation”, Taylor Swift
“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
“÷”, Ed Sheeran
“Music to Draw to: Satellite”, Kid Koala
“Manipulation”, Rezz Mass
“Tenderness”, Blue Hawaii
“Someone Else”, Cri
“Two Hearts”, Dabin
“II: Vanishing”, Longhouse
“Strange Peace”, Metz
“Striker”, Striker
“Voice of the Void”, Anciients
“Relentless Mutation”, Archspire
“Revival”, Johnny Reid
“Nobody But Me”, Michael Buble
“The Grand Hustle”, Nuela Charles
“Christmas Together”, The Tenors
“Rooted”, Alysha Brilla
“Come On”, Kellylee Evans
“Old School Yule!”, Matt Dusk
“No Filter”, Michael Kaeshammer
“With a Twist”, Bria Skonberg
“Turn Up the Quiet”, Diana Krall
“Contumbao”, Hilario Duran
“Root Structure”, Mike Downes
“Ralph Bowen”, Ralph Bowen
“The Tide Turns”, Brad Cheeseman
“Rich in Symbols”, Chet Doxas
“Otterville”, Andrew Downing’s Otterville
“Murphy”, Carn Davidson 9
“The North”, David Braid, Mike Murley, Anders Morgensen & Johnny Aman
“Infinitude”, Christine Jensen & Ingrid Jensen
“Rev”, Ernesto Cervini’s Turbopop
“Watershed”, Amelia Curran
“Bone on Bone”, Bruce Cockburn
“Medicine Songs”, Buffy Sainte-Marie
“Innusiq”, The Jerry Cans
“The Weather Station”, The Weather Station
“Jayme Stone’s Folklife”, Jayme Stone
“What We Leave Behind”, The East Pointers
“Illusion & Doubt”, The Dead South
“The Willow Connection”, Cassie and Maggie
“Rove”, Coig
“Time to Roll”, MonkeyJunk
“No Time Like Now”, Steve Strongman
“Big City, Back Country Blues”, Williams, Wayne & Isaak
“Better the Devil You Know”, Big Dave McLean
“Something I’ve Done”, Downchild
“We Are Free”, Jon Neufeld
“These Are the Days”, Love & the Outcome
“Stones”, Manafest
“Echoes”, Matt Maher
“First Day of My Life”, The Color
“A New Tradition Vol. 2: Return of the KUISi”, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition
“Where the Galleon Sank”, Kobo Town
“Meter”, Autorickshaw
“La Migra”, Battle of Santiago
“Femme”, Briga
“Here & Now”, Indian City
“The Fight Within”, Iskwe
“Sedna”, Kelly Fraser
“Medicine Songs”, Buffy Sainte-Marie
“Crazy Girl Crazy”, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra
“The Tree of Life”, Daniel Taylor with The Trinity Choir
“In the Stream of Life: Songs by Sibelius”, Gerald Finley with Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
“Mother of Light: Armenian Hymns & Chants in Praise of Mary”, Isabel Bayrakdarian with Coro Vox Aeterna
“Schubert Sessions: Lieder with Guitar”, Philippe Sly and John Charles Britton
“Beethoven & Schubert: Violin Concerto”, James Ehnes with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
“Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra”, Jan Lisiecki with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester
“Elgar & Tchaikovsky”, Johannes Moser with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
“The Shaman & Arctic Symphony”, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra & Nunavut Sivuniksavut Performers
“Rebelles Baroques”, Arion Orchestre Baroque
“Phi, Caelestis”, Andrew Staniland
“Breathe”, James Rolfe
“My Name is Amanda Todd”, Jocelyn Morlock
“The Shaman”, Vincent Ho
“Cœur a Cœur”, Alice Ping Yee Ho
“L’etoile thoracique”, Klo Pelgag
“La science du coeur”, Pierre Lapointe
“Almanach”, Patrice Michaud
“Nos Eldorados”, Alex Nevsky
“Paloma”, Daniel Bélanger
“Stubborn Persistent Illusion”, Do Make Say Think
“Sweat”, Five Alarm Funk
“Cuphead”, Kristofer Maddigan
“Oktopus”, Hapax
“Peregrine Falls”, Peregrine Falls
“I Wanted to Be a Dinosaur”, Ivan Decker
“Sorry! (A Canadian Album)”, K. Trevor Wilson
“In Living Kohler”, Rebecca Kohler
“Fatherhood”, Charlie Demers
“[Indistinct Chatter]”, DJ Demers
“The Moblees (Songs from the Hit TV Show)”, The Moblees
“Kisses and Hugs”, Splash’N Boots Love,
“Greatest Hits, Vol. 3”, Big Block Singsong
“Blue Skies”, Bobs & LoLo
“Hear the Music”, Fred Penner
“Not Going Home”, DVBBS ft. Gia Koka and CMC$
“Get What You Give”, Felix Cartal
“Deeper”, Kapri
“Closer”, Nick Fiorucci” ft. Laurell
“Almost Home”, Sultan + Shepard ft. Nadia Ali and Iro
“Coach Fresh”, Maestro Fresh Wes
“001: Experiments”, Lou Phelps
“Shooters”, Tory Lanez
“Mumble Rap”, Belly
“Lil Mont from the Ave”, Clairmont the Second
“Foreign Water”, Jahkoy
“Kiddo”, Jessie Reyez
“Human” Jhyve
“Unbound 01” Keshia Chante
“Freudian” Daniel Caesar
“Greater”, Kirk Diamon
“Love How You Whine”, Kreesha Turner & K’Coneil
“The Light”, Ammoye
“Hold Up Slow Down”, Blessed
“Neva Judge”, Eyesus
“Coconut Christmas”, The Lost Fingers
“Mechanics of Dominion”, Esmerine
“Freudian”, Daniel Caesar
“Stubborn Persistent Illusions”, Do Make Say Think
“Everything Now”, Arcade Fire
Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett (“Get You ft. Kali Uchis”, “We Find Love” – “Freudian” by Daniel Caesar)
Thomas “Tawgs” Salter (“PDA” – “Hotel de Ville” by Scott Helman, “Electric Love” [co-producer Mike Wise] – “Utopia” by Serena Ryder)
Brian Howes and Jason Van Poederooyen (“Better Days” [co-producer Jacob Hoggard] – “Cageless” by Hedley, “The Drugs” [co-producer Ryan Guldemond] – “No Culture” by Mother Mother)
Felix Cartal (“Get What You Give” – “Get What You Give” by Felix Cartal, “Drifting Away” – “Drifting Away” by Felix Cartal)
Diana Krall (“L-O-V-E”, “Night and Day” [co-producer Tommy Lipuma] – “Turn Up the Quiet” by Diana Krall)
Riley Bell
Shawn Everett
Ben Kaplan
Eric Ratz
Gus van Go
“Leaving the Table”, Leonard Cohen (Christopher Mills)
“The Drugs”, Mother Mother (Emma Higgins)
“Venus Fly”, Grimes (Grimes)
“Gatekeeper”, Jessie Reyez (Peter Huang)
“Knocking at the Door”, Arkells (Shane Cunningham & Mark Myers)
For more information on the nominees and the Junos 2018 ceremony, you can visit the Junos official site.
