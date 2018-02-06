Robotic vacuum a hit at Olympics before competition begins

As visiting journalists from around the world roam the halls of PyeongChang Main Press Centre, they have to watch out for a vacuum with a mind of its own.
A white robotic vacuum is making the rounds keeping the main Olympic venue for reporters and photographers clean.
Media, who are busy interviewing athletes, have had to avoid the robots — which are the size of washing machines on wheels.
Organizers say it’s one of twenty robots that will play a part in the games, which kick off Friday.
The other models will provide services like Games information and translation, serving drinks and act as pet fish.
