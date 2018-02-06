Robotic vacuum a hit at Olympics before competition begins

As visiting journalists from around the world roam the halls of PyeongChang Main Press Centre, they have to watch out for a vacuum with a mind of its own.

A white robotic vacuum is making the rounds keeping the main Olympic venue for reporters and photographers clean.

They like to keep things clean here at Main Press Centre. Watch out for this robot vacuuming the halls. It says something, but can’t quite make it out. #PyeongChang2018. pic.twitter.com/FGrSFQ9uGd — Reid Fiest (@ReidFiest) February 6, 2018

Media, who are busy interviewing athletes, have had to avoid the robots — which are the size of washing machines on wheels.

Organizers say it’s one of twenty robots that will play a part in the games, which kick off Friday.

The other models will provide services like Games information and translation, serving drinks and act as pet fish.