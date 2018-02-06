Surrey workers spending less time behind the wheel, but there’s room to improve: survey

The Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT) said there are some encouraging signs regarding how much time workers spend jammed up in traffic.

According to the board’s second annual Surrey Road Survey, which polls the city’s businesses on transportation, the number of drivers spending more than three hours of their work day in their cars has dropped from 27 per cent last year to 13 per cent this year.

However, it also found the number of people driving one or two hours was up by eight per cent.

SBOT CEO Anita Huberman said that while the new numbers show improvement, two years of data is not enough to identify a trend.

She said there’s still a long way to go.

“It’s just ridiculous how much time we’re spending in our vehicles,” she said.

“When you’re spending time in traffic it actually costs you money.”

Drivers and business owners in Surrey appear to agree with Huberman.

Stu MacLeod, owner of Ritz Catering, said traffic conditions are actually growing worse.

“All major routes now, I find that it’s just more and more congested,” he said.

“I find more people are using their vehicles as their office.”

Commuter George Hecimovic agreed.

“Any time I’ve got to prepare to go anywhere I give myself at least an hour, it’s an hour no matter where I go in Surrey.”

The survey also identified some of Surrey’s worst traffic hot spots.

According to respondents, the three corridors most in need of improvement were Fraser Highway between Whalley Boulevard and 148 St., 160 St. between 26 Ave. and 32 Ave., and 100 Ave. between King George Boulevard and 140 St.

The survey also found strong support for improved transit.

It found 83 per cent of respondents would like to see light rail transit (LRT) on the proposed Guildford-Newton line, and 86 per cent want to see LRT on Fraser Highway.

The survey found around 80 per cent saying the needs new bus routes and increased service levels on existing routes.