Commuter headaches as SkyTrain issue forces closure of all downtown stations
A stalled train on the Expo Line caused major commuter headaches Monday evening, forcing TransLink to close all downtown Vancouver SkyTrain stations for about half an hour during the busy evening rush.
The problem train, located near the Main-Street Science World Station, was initially reported around 4 p.m., but it wasn’t until nearly 5 p.m. that the transit agency closed the stations.
TransLink said the Millennium Line and Canada Line were unaffected, but Expo Line trains were not running between Waterfront Station and Commercial-Broadway Station.
The agency said bus bridges were put into place to assist customers trying to access or exit the downtown core.
It said extra security and Transit Police were also dispatched to ensure passenger safety and crowd control at stations.
TransLink said service resumed at about 5:30 p.m.
