Woman has vehicle stolen while waiting at south Winnipeg drive-thru

A reckless driving spree spanning roughly ten minutes came to an end after the driver hit a concrete wall Saturday evening.

Winnipeg police said it started at 9:07 p.m. when a woman was going through the Tim Hortons drive-thru at Pembina Highway near Bison Drive.

“The victim was picking up an order at a drive-thru window when a male suspect entered her vehicle through the driver’s side,” Const. Tammy Skrabek, with the Winnipeg Police Service.

She was able to escape through the passenger side door before the vehicle took off.

READ MORE: 3 people arrested in connection with a series of Winnipeg hair salon break-ins

When the suspect left the parking lot he hit a passing vehicle on Pembina Highway. As he drove south on the busy road, police said the suspect was driving over the sidewalk, then swerving onto the median.

Police said the careless driving continued until the vehicle hit a concrete wall on the south Perimeter overpass at 9:16 p.m. The driver then took off on foot. It took officers around three minutes to find the suspect on Cloutier Drive.

The suspect had minor injuries and was taken to Health Sciences Centre. While there, officers said the suspect became violent when a nurse tried to treat him. She ended up getting hurt.

“It’s a significant injury but not overly serious,” Skrabek said, adding it was the result of a struggle.

The suspected ended up needed to be sedated.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police warn drivers about running vehicles left unattended

Skrabek said while thefts of vehicles while in a drive-thru are uncommon in Winnipeg, drivers should still take steps to keep safe.

“Keep your doors locked while going through any restaurant or bank machine drive-thru or stopped at a red light,” Skrabek said, adding drivers need to be aware of their surroundings. “Instead of having your head on a phone, take a look at who is around you.”

Kelsey Amil Courchene, 29, from Winnipeg has been charged with: