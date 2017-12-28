Winnipeg police warn drivers about running vehicles left unattended

As we continue to experience freezing cold temperatures, the Winnipeg Police Service is reminding drivers of the risks that come with leaving vehicles unattended with the engine running.

With wind chill forecast to be in the -40° range, the WPS once again reminds the public of the risks of leaving vehicles unattended with the engine running. Take yours keys with you or use a club. Stay warm, be safe, drink responsibly and enjoy a safe and joyful Xmas holiday. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 24, 2017

Police say 27 vehicles have been stolen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28.

Steering wheel locking bars can be convenient when trying to protect your ride.

If you have a newer vehicle that allows the engine to run with the keys removed, police say that’s also helpful