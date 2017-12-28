Crime
December 28, 2017 12:39 pm

Winnipeg police warn drivers about running vehicles left unattended

As we continue to experience freezing cold temperatures, the Winnipeg Police Service is reminding drivers of the risks that come with leaving vehicles unattended with the engine running.

Police say 27 vehicles have been stolen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28.

Steering wheel locking bars can be convenient when trying to protect your ride.

If you have a newer vehicle that allows the engine to run with the keys removed, police say that’s also helpful
