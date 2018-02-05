3 separate Prince Albert, Sask. crashes result in impaired driving charges

Prince Albert police have charged three people with impaired driving in three separate crashes over the weekend in the northern Saskatchewan city.

The first crash happened Friday evening just north of the Diefenbaker Bridge.

Police said a vehicle hit the guardrail in the northbound lane and flipped on its side.

The driver was not injured.

Officers said the driver had a suspended license and was driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was arrested for impaired driving and failed a breathalyzer test at the station.

The 31-year-old Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08.

He was scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

Then early Saturday morning, police were called to the 400-block of Mahon Drive after a vehicle was driven into a snow bank.

Officers said they arrested a woman as she appeared intoxicated. She failed a breathalyzer test and was charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08.

She has been released from custody and will appear in court on March 5.

The third crash happened early Sunday morning at 22nd Street and 6 Avenue East when a car and semi collided.

Police said the driver of the car appeared intoxicated and refused to comply with a breath demand.

The 34-year-old Saskatoon man had been charged with impaired driving and refusing to submit breath samples.

He will appear in court on Monday.