January 19, 2018 1:54 pm

Curbing impaired driving in Prince Albert with cab coupons

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Organizers are hoping to curb impaired driving by handing out cab coupons at select winter festival events in Prince Albert.

Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee / Supplied
Officials in Prince Albert have come up with a new way to try and prevent impaired driving.

People attending select winter festival events in the northern Saskatchewan city will be given a $10 cab voucher.

The first set of coupons will be handed out on Saturday during the Tux and Toques Gala.

“We want people to enjoy the winter festival activities but we also want to make sure that they are enjoying alcohol responsibly and ensure they get safely home,” said Alanna Adamko, a spokesperson for the Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee, who is one of the sponsors of the vouchers.

Northern Lights Community Development Corporation, Grey Cab, and Checker Family Taxi companies are also sponsors.

Coupons will also be handed out during the Rock Show Experience and Voices of the North Shows between Feb. 15-25.

