St. Thomas officer kicked, shoeless suspect charged with assault

Police in St. Thomas say kicks to an officer’s abdomen led to a suspect facing an assault charge.

Investigators say officers responded to an address on Inkerman Street on Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m. after neighbours called to complain about a woman yelling in the backyard.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a 50-year-old woman who was intoxicated and barefoot. They arrested her and as they tried to help her put shoes on she allegedly kicked an officer twice in the abdomen.

Investigators say the officer wasn’t hurt and as a result of the investigation police say the suspect was charged with several counts including assaulting police, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.