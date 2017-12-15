Mother, son charged in connection with snow-clearing brawl: St. Thomas police

St. Thomas police say they’ve charged a mother and son with counts of assault after a dust-up over shovelling this week.

Officers say it was around 1 p.m. Thursday when they were called by neighbours to Airey Avenue in the city’s south end. An investigation showed the issue started when a 26-year-old and 37-year-old got into an argument over where snow was placed as it was cleared from a laneway.

Police say things escalated when the 26-year-old went to the neighbouring property and recorded the 37-year-old as he was shovelling. A fistfight broke out and that’s when officers say the younger man’s 51-year-old mother ran over with a baseball bat.

St. Thomas police say the woman faces a charge of assault with a weapon and her son was charged with one count of assault.

They were held in custody overnight and officers say they were scheduled to appear in court Friday.