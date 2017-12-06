Two drivers face hefty fines for driving around school buses: St. Thomas police

St. Thomas police say a couple of drivers have learned an expensive lesson after they zipped past school buses in two separate incidents.

Officers say both cases happened Tuesday afternoon when students were being bused home from school.

The first incident happened on Burwell Road while the second happened at the same time on South Edgeware Road. In both cases, the bus drivers reported they’d stopped their vehicles, their safety lights were flashing and the stop sign and crossing arms were out.

Students were getting off the bus when the drivers passed by, police were told.

The driver of each bus was able to note the vehicles’ licence plates and officers say each driver was issued a $490 ticket and six demerit points.

Officers say there’s no excuse for passing a school bus when its safety lights and equipment are in use and they’re urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings.