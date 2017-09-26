Second school bus driver charged by St. Thomas Police in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week a school bus driver has been charged in St. Thomas.

Police responded to a collision between a school bus and a car in the intersection of Fairview Street and Elm Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday

Investigators say the crash happened when the bus travelling eastbound on Elm made a left hand turn onto Fairview in front of an oncoming car travelling westbound. The driver of the car was taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Careless driving charge laid after St. Thomas school bus crashes into hydro pole, parked vehicle

Police didn’t say if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash but didn’t report any other injuries.

A 41-year-old woman has been charged by police with a left turn violation under the Highway Traffic Act.

The incident comes days after a 60-year-old man was charged following a collision last Thursday afternoon.

In that case, police say the school bus driver lost control of the vehicle during a turn in the area of Isabel and Victoria Streets. The front of the bus hit a hydro pole and a parked vehicle.

There were six kids on the bus at the time of the collision but no injuries were reported.

The school bus driver was charged with careless driving.