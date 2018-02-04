Avalanche comes down on B.C. highway
Crews worked to clear snow that came down in an avalanche on Highway 31 A between New Denver and Retallack on Saturday.
DriveBC is reporting the road is now open.
Avalanche Canada is reporting high avalanche danger levels in southern interior mountain ranges, including the South Columbia, South Rockies, and Purcells.
These high danger ratings are for the alpine levels, while lower levels are at considerable risk for avalanches.
