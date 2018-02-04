Coquihalla Highway
February 4, 2018 3:13 pm
Updated: February 4, 2018 4:16 pm

Crash involving bus closes Coquihalla Highway north of Hope, B.C.

A crash involving a bus closed the Coquihalla.

First responders have been called to the scene of a major crash involving a bus north of Hope, B.C. on Sunday.

Drive BC confirmed the Coquihalla Highway was closed due to a vehicle incident at Mine Creek.

The highway reopened around 1 p.m.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

BC Emergency Health Services said “one patient has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

 

