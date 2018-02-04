Saskatchewan Rush hold off Vancouver Stealth for 11-9 win

The Saskatchewan Rush stopped the Vancouver Stealth from making a comeback and won 11-9 in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action on Saturday.

The Rush had a strong start heading into the second half with a 7-3 lead, but the Stealth powered back.

Vancouver’s comeback effort was led by Logan Schuss, who deposited three of his four goals in the third quarter to help tie it up 9-9.

However, Rush forward Curtis Knight got the game-winner and an insurance goal in front of home crowd of 14,387 fans at SaskTel Centre.

Saskatchewan’s offence was led by Robert Church, who had two goals and five assists, and Mark Matthews with two goals and four assists.

Vancouver goaltender Eric Penney made 39 saves in the loss. Tyler Carlson, who made his first start since the opening night of last season, kept 39 shots out of the net for Saskatchewan.

The Rush (7-1) are in first place in the NLL’s West Division. The Stealth (1-7) will get a rematch with Saskatchewan in B.C. on Feb. 10.