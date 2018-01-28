Saskatchewan Rush edge Calgary Roughnecks 13-12 in OT

The Saskatchewan Rush slipped past the Calgary Roughnecks with a 13-12 win in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action on Saturday.

Saskatchewan’s Ben McIntosh got the game-winner in overtime and his second of the night at Scotiabank Saddledome. The victory lifted the Rush up after losing a six-goal lead at the end of the second quarter.

Calgary’s (1-5) offence was led by Curtis Dickson, who had five goals and an assist.

Saskatchewan goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 49 shots. Christian Del Bianco let in eight goals on 37 shots for the Roughnecks while Frank Scigliano made nine saves.

With the victory, the Rush (5-1) maintain the top spot in the NLL’s West Division.

Saskatchewan will battle the Colorado Mammoth (4-1) on the road next before hosting the Vancouver Stealth (1-6) on Feb. 3 at SaskTel Centre.