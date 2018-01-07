Sports
Saskatchewan Rush down Georgia Swarm 13-9

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Rush downed the Georgia Swarm 13-9 at Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday.

Saskatchewan Rush / Supplied
Robert Church had three goals and three assists and Jeff Shattler added a hat trick of his own as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Georgia Swarm 13-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Matt Hossack, Ben McIntosh, Jeremy Thompson, Mark Matthews, Matthew Dinsdale, Jeff Cornwall and Brett Mydske also scored for the Rush (3-0).

Shayne Jackson led the Swarm (1-3) with three goals. Jesse King and Zed Williams each scored twice while Randy Staats added a goal and two assists to round out the offence.

Evan Kirk made 41 saves for the win as Mike Poulin allowed 13 goals on 54 shots in a losing cause.

Saskatchewan went 2 for 4 on the power play while Georgia went 1 for 2.

