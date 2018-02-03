Colorado Mammoth lose 13-10 to Saskatchewan Rush

The Colorado Mammoth lost 13-10 to the Saskatchewan Rush in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action at the Pepsi Center.

The Rush rallied twice and snapped a tie late in the fourth quarter to pick up the win on Friday in Denver, Colo.

Saskatchewan’s offence was propelled by Robert Church, who had three goals and three assists, and Ryan Keenan with an assist and a career-high four goals.

Stephen Keogh recorded three goals and three assists for Colorado.

Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward made 32 saves in the loss. Evan Kirk stopped 39 out of 49 shots for the Rush.

Saskatchewan has two road wins against the Mammoth (4-2) this regular season. The two teams will meet a third time on Apr. 7 in Saskatoon.

The Rush (6-1) also maintain their lead atop the NLL’s West Division.

Saskatchewan will play the Vancouver Stealth (1-6) on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.