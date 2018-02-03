Second seasonal parking ban of the season issued

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Edmonton’s second seasonal parking ban of the winter will be in effect.

The City of Edmonton made the announcement Saturday morning. The ban is in response to recent snowfall, which saw 5 cm of accumulation on Friday, and even more overnight.

“More than 200 graders will be on duty as of midnight Saturday, and by Sunday evening front-end loaders will be clearing lanes,” Infrastructure Operations director Janet Tecklenborg said.

The city is asking Edmontonians to move their vehicles out of marked seasonal parking zones. If drivers don’t, they’re at risk of receiving a ticket or having their vehicle towed.

“We know that Edmontonians have places to go, and we rely on their co-operation to keep our city on the move,” Tacklenborg said.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the city declares it’s over. Crews will be working 24 hours a day until roads are clear.

City streets are said to be very slippery because of the snowfall.

Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park, all exit ramps are icy. Drive with extreme caution. (8:12am) #yegtraffic #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/usUBhrOI5u — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 3, 2018

Also on the “wake up” list…the guy ahead of you on the Henday giving you a reminder that there’s black ice out there folks. #yegwx #yegtraffic Stay safe. — sherri dawn (@sherribydesign) February 3, 2018

In the meantime, most roads north of Red Deer are listed in rough shape: According to the Alberta Motor Association, highway conditions are also listed to be fair to poor.