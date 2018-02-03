Weather
February 3, 2018 1:03 pm
Updated: February 3, 2018 3:17 pm

Second seasonal parking ban of the season issued

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  630CHED

A seasonal parking ban began in Edmonton at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Dave Carels, Global News
As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Edmonton’s second seasonal parking ban of the winter will be in effect.

The City of Edmonton made the announcement Saturday morning. The ban is in response to recent snowfall, which saw 5 cm of accumulation on Friday, and even more overnight.

“More than 200 graders will be on duty as of midnight Saturday, and by Sunday evening front-end loaders will be clearing lanes,” Infrastructure Operations director Janet Tecklenborg said.

The city is asking Edmontonians to move their vehicles out of marked seasonal parking zones. If drivers don’t, they’re at risk of receiving a ticket or having their vehicle towed.

“We know that Edmontonians have places to go, and we rely on their co-operation to keep our city on the move,” Tacklenborg said.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the city declares it’s over. Crews will be working 24 hours a day until roads are clear.

City streets are said to be very slippery because of the snowfall.

In the meantime, most roads north of Red Deer are listed in rough shape: According to the Alberta Motor Association, highway conditions are also listed to be fair to poor.

City of Edmonton
Edmonton weather
Seasonal Parking Ban
Snow
Snowfall
Winter Driving
Winter Storm

