1,300 tickets handed out during Edmonton’s 1st seasonal parking ban of 2018

Edmonton’s first seasonal parking ban of not only 2018, but the entire winter season, saw hundreds of parking tickets handed out and many vehicles towed away to make room for snow-clearing crews.

The seasonal parking ban went into effect Saturday night, after over 10 centimetres of snow blanketed much of central and northern Alberta, and lasted until midnight Monday.

During the 48-hour ban, 1,318 parking tickets were issued and 168 vehicles were towed. Some parts of the city followed the ban more than others, said Erin Blaine with City of Edmonton Parking Enforcement.

“My team was very pleased with the northeast part of the city. That was the area that we had the highest compliance in, which means the vehicles were moved off the road in that location, specifically for the most part,” Blaine said, explaining that moving vehicles allows crews to go though and clear the roads like they need to do.

“The area [with] the least compliance — so where we found the most vehicles parked along the street — was the southeast part of the city.”

When a ban is in effect, vehicles are prohibited from parking on bus routes and major roads marked with the seasonal parking ban signs. Those caught breaking the ban are issued a $100 fine. Vehicles that get towed are taken to the Edmonton police impound lot at 12230 124 Ave NW.

The fine for towing a vehicle is $120, plus an $80 fee for every day the vehicle sits in the impound lot.

Last winter, there were two seasonal parking bans on either side of the new year: one in late December 2016, and then another in March 2017. During the March ban, only 321 tickets were issued to drivers who didn’t obey the ban.

Following Friday’s winter whallop, 72 plows, 17 graders and 16 sanders were involved in the snow-clearing efforts.

Following the parking ban being lifted, neighbourhood blading began first thing Tuesday morning. While there is no parking ban in place during neighbourhood blading, people are asked not to park on the street the day their area is being plowed. This allows crews to clear the street properly from curb to curb.

To find out when blading crews will be in your area, visit the city’s website or phone 311.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News