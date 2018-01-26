Snowfall warning for Edmonton and much of central Alberta

Environment Canada said 10 to 25 centimetres of snow has fallen across parts of Alberta, with the highest amounts north and east of Edmonton.

The weather agency said heavy snow will continue in north-central Alberta Friday, from Slave Lake to Edmonton and east to the Saskatchewan border.

It said the snow is tapering off in the Peace River, Grande Prairie, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley regions and warnings there have been ended.

The heavy snow in eastern regions will taper off later Friday afternoon and evening.

Parts of central and northern Alberta were expected to receive more than 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, prompting Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning just before noon Thursday. Several regions of central Alberta, including Edmonton, are under the warning.

Want to know if there are snow plows in your area? Alberta Transportation has a live map showing the location of all provincial snow-clearing and roadway maintenance vehicles.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system developed in southern Alberta Thursday morning, spreading snow across portions of central and northern Alberta. Over 24 hours, the low was expected to intensify with the heaviest snowfall accumulations expected across central and northern Alberta, including in Edmonton.

