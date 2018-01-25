Snowfall expected Thursday across parts of Alberta, including in Edmonton

Parts of central and northern Alberta could receive more than 10 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

The weather agency said a low pressure system developing in southern Alberta Thursday morning has begun to spread snow across portions of central and northern Alberta.

Over the next 24 hours, the low is expected to intensify with the heaviest snowfall accumulations expected across central and northern Alberta late Thursday afternoon into the overnight, including in Edmonton.

Environment Canada said it’s likely some regions in central and northern Alberta will receive greater than 10 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

Travel plans for Thursday afternoon and evening east of Edmonton? Moderate snowfall is possible on area hwys continuring through Friday afternoon. Would not be surprised if warnings are issued Thursday. #abroads pic.twitter.com/2wNoY02kcx Story continues below — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 24, 2018

There was uncertainty in the exact location and amounts of heaviest snowfall. However, as the system develops and snowfall amounts become more certain, snowfall warnings may be issued later in the day.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

