2011 versus 2018: Photo highlights drastic difference in Edmonton snowfall

If you’ve been thinking the ground in Edmonton is looking particularly bare this winter, you’re not wrong. Edmonton is on track to see some of the lowest snowfall totals in the past decade.

Edmonton has seen 39.2 centimetres of snow since October 2017, according to data gathered from the Edmonton International Airport weather station.

Looking back over the past 10 years, only one winter saw less snow in the same time frame. Back in 2015/16, EIA saw 30.3 cm of snow.

The winter season that saw the most snow was 2010/11, when 106.4 cm of snow fell between October and January. In fact, nearly 64 cm of snow fell in January 2011 alone, and snow fell on all but three days that month.

To put that into perspective, take a look at the photos below. They were both taken in the same southeast Edmonton yard — the first one is from 2011 and the second one was taken Thursday morning.

The 2010/11 winter was a strong La Nina year, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer, which has been known to contribute to colder and wetter conditions in Western Canada.

On average, EIA sees 65.3 cm of snow between October and January.

The only winter in Edmonton over the past 10 years to see less snow than this year was 2015/16, when 30.3 cm of snow fell between October and January.

Here is a full list of the snowfall totals at EIA over the past 10 years:

October 2007 – January 2008 – 50.4 cm

October 2008 – January 2009 – 45.2 cm

October 2009 – January 2010 – 73.8 cm

October 2010 – January 2011 – 106.4 cm

October 2011 – January 2012 – 41.3 cm

October 2012 – January 2013 – 68 cm

October 2013 – January 2014 – 103.6 cm

October 2014 – January 2015 – 59.9 cm

October 2015 – January 2016 – 30.3 cm

October 2016 – January 2017 – 59.5 cm

October 2017 – January 2018 – 39.2 cm

With files from Jesse Beyer, Global News.