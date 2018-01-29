Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends Monday night, neighbourhood blading to begin

The season parking ban in place since late Saturday night will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Once the ban ends, people will once again be allowed to park their vehicles on designated parking ban streets. Enforcement of the ban will continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Monday afternoon.

“We’ve completed clearing the main and collector roads, the sidewalks and bus stops,” said Janet Tecklenborg, director of Infrastructure Operations with the city.

“Although we are removing the seasonal parking ban, we’re continuing to clear snow in residential areas. We encourage people to still drive with care and caution as we are seeing high humidity with low temperatures.”

Neighbourhood blading will begin first thing Tuesday morning. While there is no parking ban in place during neighbourhood blading, people are asked not to park on the street the day their area is being plowed. This allows crews to clear the street properly from curb to curb.

To find out when blading crews will be in your area, visit the city’s website or phone 311.