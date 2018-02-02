20-30 cm of snow expected for western Alberta prompts snowfall warning

Between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in parts of Alberta on Friday and Saturday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning.

The national weather agency said heavy snow will develop Friday morning over portions of northwestern Alberta. It will slowly spread east and then begin to sink to the south.

Snow is expected to persist through the day before tapering off Saturday morning for northwestern areas.

The heavy snow is expected to push south throughout Friday and into the overnight period, which Environment Canada said will likely require the snowfall warnings to be expanded.

In Edmonton, five to 10 cm of snow was expected Friday and another few centimetres overnight, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel. The temperature would also remain in the -20 C range.

Environment Canada said the snow could have a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, the warning was in effect for the following regions:

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview

Hinton – Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Whitecourt – Edson – Fox Creek – Swan Hills

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

