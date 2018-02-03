Snowfall warnings continue for Saturday across sections of Alberta

Environment Canada continued to issue warnings many areas of Alberta under warnings to start the weekend.

Much of the western section of the province was under a snowfall warning Saturday morning. Between 20 and 30 cm of snow was expected in communities as far northwest as Hinton and Grande Cache, all the way down to Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek.

READ MORE: 20-30 cm of snow expected across much of Alberta prompts snowfall warning

The most northern parts of the province were under an extreme cold warning, where temperatures of -40 C to -45 C with the wind chill were expected throughout the weekend. The areas included Wood Buffalo National Park, Fort McMurray and High Level.

While the City of Edmonton was not under a snowfall warning Saturday morning, Alberta’s capital was still getting its share of snow.

About five centimetres of snow fell on Edmonton Friday, with several more centimetres accumulating overnight.

During his 7 a.m. segment on the Saturday Morning News, Global Edmonton weather specialist Kevin O’Connell said he expected another five cm of snow in Edmonton on Saturday. A high of -18 C was expected for Edmonton on Saturday.

The City of Edmonton issued a seasonal parking ban that would start Saturday night.

There were 33 collisions reported to Edmonton police between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, with one of those involving an injury.

There were 183 reported collisions between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, with 14 of those crashes involving injuries.

READ MORE: What to pack in your Emergency Roadside Kit

O’Connell said the skies would clear up in the region by Sunday, providing a sunny day in Edmonton, but the temperature will remain well below the normal high of -5 C. On Sunday, the high will be -11 C but the wind chill will make it feel around -30 C.

The highs are expected to be -15 C and minus -16 C for Monday and Tuesday.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.