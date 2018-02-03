Canada
February 3, 2018 9:19 am

No winner for $33 million Lotto Max jackpot, next draw will be $50 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for next Friday’s draw will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated was 3, 8, 9, 24, 28, 31 & 44.

