235 Canadian troops deploy to Arctic for annual training exercise

A 235-strong contingent from the 4th Canadian Division is heading to the harsh environs of the Arctic to take part in the annual Northern Exercise (NOREX), a training program that aims to boost Canada’s military capabilities along its Arctic borders, from Feb. 4-17.

While last year’s NOREX 17 focused on mobility, transportation and patrolling in remote areas, this year’s edition will simulate a first response to a major air disaster scenario in an Arctic location, with soldiers trained on how to plan for and respond to such a situation.

NOREX 18, which will take place around the hamlet of Resolute, Nunavut, will also challenge soldiers to hone an array of Arctic warfare skills involving operation of weaponry and survival equipment, and conducting of patrols.

The exercises will feature the Ontario-based 4th Canadian Division members training and working alongside members of the Canadian Rangers based in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

“While the Air Force may fly over it and the Navy may sail past it, the Canadian Army and the Canadian Rangers must operate overland in the harsh conditions of the Arctic.” — Canadian Army website.

“This challenging exercise is an incredible opportunity for our soldiers to test their survivability, mobility and sustainability in Canada’s Arctic, while ensuring we can provide support and operate when and where Canadians require us,” said NOREX 18 exercise director Lt.-Col. Perry Rittershofer.

“NOREX 18 will demonstrate our ability to rapidly respond to emergencies in the far North within its austere and harsh winter conditions,” added Brig.-Gen.Stephen Cadden, commander of the 4th Canadian Division.

“These exercises help to improve and sustain our Arctic expertise in support of Canada’s defence priorities in Northern Canada and to serve our most remote communities.”

