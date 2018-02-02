Robert Larsson, father of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson, dies at 50

Robert Larsson, the father of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson, has died at the age of 50.

In a statement Friday, Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli offered his condolences to 25-year0old Larsson and his family.

“On behalf of the Oilers Entertainment Group, Oilers management, staff, players and fans, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Adam and his family on the passing of his father Robert,” Chiarelli said.

“Our thoughts are with the Larsson family during this difficult time.”

Larsson took to Instagram late Thursday night, where he shared a picture of a black heart, along with the message: “Dad. I love you. Always have. Always will.”

The team asked the media for privacy on the matter following practice on Friday.

“I appreciate you guys for respecting his privacy. I made it clear that we weren’t going to answer any more questions heading in and you guy didn’t ask. So I thank you for that,” McLellan said.

“It accentuates that these players — and I’m not just going to talk about the Oilers, I’m going to talk about athletes — are human beings. They’ve got a lot going on in their lives, and sport tends to be an escape for the fan and it should be. That’s what it’s there for. But the players don’t necessarily have that escape and they deal with a lot.

“Adam is dealing with that. It’s affected our room immensely and we will continue to support the Larsson family and you won’t see him here for a little while because we’re going to give him the time he needs to take care of things.”

Robert Larsson, who died while in Edmonton, played in the Swedish Hockey League between 1986 and 1998. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings 112th overall in the 6th round of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft.

“Robert was a warm person with a wonderful humor,” read a statement on the SHL’s website. “Robert said what he thought and he stood for his opinions. Robert was also a youth leader for many seasons in AIK.

“We are thinking of the family in this difficult moment.”

Adam Larsson has been out of the lineup for more than a week. He last played with the team on Jan. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres. Larsson did not play the game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25.

The Oilers take on the Kings in Los Angeles Saturday at 8 p.m.