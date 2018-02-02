Female pedestrian struck and killed in North York

A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said the woman was walking across the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.