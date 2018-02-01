Arrest made after St. Albert stabbing sends 2 victims to hospital

A 35-year-old man is facing assault and weapons-related charges in connection with an “altercation” in St. Albert that saw two people suffer multiple stab wounds on Wednesday night, according to the RCMP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to an “altercation” involving several people in the Grandin area, police said in a news release on Thursday. They were told two people were stabbed and that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Once the victims were located, they were taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were able to track down and arrest the suspect with help from the Edmonton Police Service’s Air One helicopter.

“This is not believed to be a random event and it is believed that the people involved knew each other,” the RCMP said in a news release. “As the suspect may have been in some backyards, property owners may want to check their property to ensure there has been no damage or any property left behind by the suspect.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.