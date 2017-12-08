Attempted murder charge laid in St. Albert fight that sent 2 to hospital

The teenager sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight in St. Albert last month was targeted, RCMP said on Friday.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, St. Albert RCMP and EMS were called to a report of men in distress on Everitt Drive. Crews arrived to find a teenage boy and a man who had been in a fight.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was in serious but stable condition, Alberta Health Services said at the time.

On Nov. 20, police issued a release saying they believed the fight started in a home on Edinburgh Court, then it moved out onto Everitt Drive.

No further update on what happened was provided on Friday, but police said they had completed an “extensive investigation” into the incident.

Daniel Truong, 28, of St. Albert is facing five charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other and that this was not a random act. Officers believe there is no risk to the public.