Crime
November 19, 2017 7:30 pm
Updated: November 19, 2017 8:16 pm

Teenage boy, man taken to hospital in serious condition after fight in St. Albert

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A teenage boy and a man were taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly getting into a fight in a neighbourhood on the north side of St. Albert on Sunday afternoon.

A A

A teenage boy and a man were taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly getting into a fight in a neighbourhood on the north side of St. Albert on Sunday afternoon.

St. Albert RCMP and EMS were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a report of men in distress on Everitt Drive.

Crews arrived in the area to find two males who had been in an altercation and had sustained undetermined injuries.

A teenage boy with life-threatening injuries and a man in serious, but stable condition were both taken to hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

Emergency crews, including the St. Albert Fire Department, were seen on Everitt Drive and nearby Edinburgh Court.

Both streets are near Lois E. Hole Elementary School, but it was not clear if the schoolyard was part of the investigation.

Homes on Edinburgh Court in St. Albert, Alta. taped off by RCMP on Nov. 19, 2017.

Nathan Gross, Global News

Police blocked off areas and were laying down evidence markers. A hazmat crew was also on scene.

READ MORE: Alberta teen charged with bringing replica gun to school

RCMP said it was in the very initial stages of the investigation. The RCMP general duty section, the general investigation section and the forensic identification section were called in to help.

Police said an update would be sent out Monday morning.

St. Albert is a suburb of Edmonton, located directly north of Alberta’s capital city.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lois E. Hole Elementary School
RCMP Forensic Identification Section
St. Albert
St. Albert altercation
St. Albert Fire Department
St. Albert RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News