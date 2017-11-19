Teenage boy, man taken to hospital in serious condition after fight in St. Albert

A teenage boy and a man were taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly getting into a fight in a neighbourhood on the north side of St. Albert on Sunday afternoon.

St. Albert RCMP and EMS were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a report of men in distress on Everitt Drive.

Crews arrived in the area to find two males who had been in an altercation and had sustained undetermined injuries.

A teenage boy with life-threatening injuries and a man in serious, but stable condition were both taken to hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

Emergency crews, including the St. Albert Fire Department, were seen on Everitt Drive and nearby Edinburgh Court.

Both streets are near Lois E. Hole Elementary School, but it was not clear if the schoolyard was part of the investigation.

Police blocked off areas and were laying down evidence markers. A hazmat crew was also on scene.

READ MORE: Alberta teen charged with bringing replica gun to school

RCMP said it was in the very initial stages of the investigation. The RCMP general duty section, the general investigation section and the forensic identification section were called in to help.

Police said an update would be sent out Monday morning.

St. Albert is a suburb of Edmonton, located directly north of Alberta’s capital city.