RCMP investigating report of bullying involving St. Albert youth hockey team

RCMP are investigating a report of some “bullying behaviour” within a youth hockey team in St. Albert.

The St. Albert Minor Hockey Association and the team’s coach contacted RCMP “to ensure safety is in place for all players,” police said in a news release Wednesday. Very few details were provided.

“Youth safety is a priority for the RCMP,” Cpl. Laurel Kading said.

“All allegations of behaviours that endanger the safety of young people are taken very seriously and will be priority investigations.”

Bullying is not a criminal offence and St. Albert RCMP declined to say what alleged offences they’re investigating.

They’re asking anyone with information about the alleged incidents to contact the detachment at 780-458-7700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said neither the names of the youth involved nor the specific hockey team will be released.