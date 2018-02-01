MPP Liz Sandals appointed as assistant to minister of infrastructure

Guelph MPP Liz Sandals has a new role just weeks after being shuffled out as Treasury Board President.

Premier Kathleen Wynne named Sandals the parliamentary assistant to Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli due to her experience working alongside infrastructure projects, as well as her cabinet experience as Treasury Board president and Education Minister.

Sandals was shuffled out of the provincial cabinet on Jan. 17, due to her not seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial election on June 7.

The Guelph MPP wasn’t the only one shuffled out, as former deputy premier and Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews and Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid both lost their cabinet spots in mid-January. However, were also given assistant roles Thursday. Matthews was named parliamentary assistant to the premier, and Duguid has become parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, with a special focus on relations with the United States.

Sandals told CJOY News she’s excited to work with Chiarelli, as she’s worked well with him in the past. She said she expects to work on projects focusing on the retrofitting of older buildings and work on the ongoing expansion of child care centres in Ontario.

Other changes Thursday include Amrit Mangat becoming parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, in addition to her role as parliamentary assistant to the Minister Responsible for Accessibility; and Han Dong becoming the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Energy, in addition to his role as parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.