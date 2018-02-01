Police incident on Mount Seymour

A possible stabbing on Mount Seymour Thursday morning has closed Dog Mountain Trail.

Heavily armed police officers were seen heading up the trail around 7:30 a.m.

North Shore Rescue is also on scene.

Team leader Mike Danks tells Global News this call originally came in as an injury call but then changed to a stabbing.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a report of an injured hiker or camper and a man was found approximately 15 minutes from the parking lot. He has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services called out to Dog Mtn. (Mount Seymour) on a report of an injured hiker/camper. A male was located approx.15 minutes from the parking lot and has been transported to hospital. Investigation is currently ongoing. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 1, 2018

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is confirmed.