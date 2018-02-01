Extreme cold warning for parts of Saskatchewan

Parts of Saskatchewan, including the Prince Albert and Meadow Lake regions, are under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -40 and -43 are possible Thursday morning as temperatures hover in the -35 range.

Minor warming is expected during the day, however extreme cold is likely again overnight and into Friday.

The extreme cold is likely to last until Saturday in the far north.

Frostbite can occur at this values in less than 10 minutes.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers, and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Extreme cold warning for: