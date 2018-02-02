Extreme cold warning continued for northern Saskatchewan

An extreme cold warning remains in place for northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a prolonged period of very cold wind chills will last into the weekend.

Extreme wind chills of -45 to -50 are expected to continue Friday night and into Sunday when a warming trend will bring an end to the extreme values.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these extreme values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers, and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Extreme cold warning for: