Weather
February 2, 2018 7:43 am

Extreme cold warning continued for northern Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An extreme cold warning continues for northern Saskatchewan; wind chills of -45 to -50 expected.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

An extreme cold warning remains in place for northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a prolonged period of very cold wind chills will last into the weekend.

READ MORE: Saskatoon zoo works to keep animals safe in extreme cold weather

Extreme wind chills of -45 to -50 are expected to continue Friday night and into Sunday when a warming trend will bring an end to the extreme values.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these extreme values.

With windchills around -40, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers, and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Extreme cold warning for:

  • Cree Lake – Key Lake
  • Fond-du-Lac – Stony Rapids
  • La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake
  • Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao
  • Uranium City – Camsell Portage
  • Wollaston Lake – Collins Bay

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
environment canada extreme cold warning
Environment Canada Saskatchewan Extreme Cold Warning
Extreme Cold Warning
Northern Saskatchewan
Northern Saskatchewan Extreme Cold
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Extreme Cold Warning
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatchewan Wind Chill
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News